J&K Combined Competitive Preliminary exam as per schedule: Chairman Public Service Commission

“Aspirants r stuck. Government is duty bound to intervene and take remedial measures. Hope chairman PSC Mr B R Sharma takes note,” he said in a tweet.

Despite calls for postponement of the examinations, the JKPSC has remained resolute even as some candidates have accused it to be indifferent to the challenge thrown by the weather and other fronts.

“Heavens are unlikely to fall if the exams are deferred. It is impossible to move outside. The weather is severe and as such the commission should take a call before hand and postpone the exam,” an aspirant told GNS.