J&K Combined Competitive Preliminary exam as per schedule: Chairman Public Service Commission
Srinagar, Oct 23: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission on Saturday said that J&K Combined Competitive (Preliminary) examinations scheduled for tomorrow will be held as per schedule.
"We will see," Chairman JKPSC, B R Sharma was quoted by news agency GNS as saying when asked about the demands by aspirants over postponing of the examination in view of the inclement weather conditions.
“As of now the examination stands and will be held as per the schedule tomorrow,” Sharma added.
Earlier, People's Conference chief, Sajad Gani Lone urged government to take remedial measures.
“Aspirants r stuck. Government is duty bound to intervene and take remedial measures. Hope chairman PSC Mr B R Sharma takes note,” he said in a tweet.
Despite calls for postponement of the examinations, the JKPSC has remained resolute even as some candidates have accused it to be indifferent to the challenge thrown by the weather and other fronts.
“Heavens are unlikely to fall if the exams are deferred. It is impossible to move outside. The weather is severe and as such the commission should take a call before hand and postpone the exam,” an aspirant told GNS.
As per the JKPSC over 30,000 applications have been received for the examination scheduled on October 24 across Jammu and Kashmir.