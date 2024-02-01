J&K govt orders reshuffle in civil administration

Srinagar, Feb 01: Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered a reshuffle in the civil administration, shifting and posting 100 officers.

In the interest of administration, the following transfers and postings are hereby ordered with immediate effect:

Mr. Pardeep Kumar, IAS, Director, Archives, Archaeology, and Museums, J&K, is transferred and posted as Secretary in the Forest Department.

Mr. Alok Kumar Maurya, IFS, DFO, Social Forestry, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Additional Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, vice Mr. Navneet Singh, IFS, who shall report to the Department of Forest, Ecology, and Environment for further posting.

Mr. Asif Hamid Khan, JKAS, Director General, Entrepreneurship Development Institute, J&K, is transferred and posted as Member J&K Special Tribunal vice Mr. Raj Kumar Katoch.

Ms. Vivek Sharma, JKAS, Director General, Social Welfare, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Secretary in the Agriculture Production Department.

Mr. Bashir Ahmad Khan, JKAS, Director General, Sheep Husbandry, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Secretary in the Social Welfare Department. He shall continue to hold the charge of Director General, Sheep Husbandry, Kashmir, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Mr. Sajad Hussain Ganai, JKAS, Additional Inspector General of Registration, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Director General, Development Expenditure Division-I, Finance Department, against an available vacancy.

Mr. Ajaz Abdullah Saraf, JKAS, Additional District Development Commissioner, Baramulla, is transferred and posted as Additional Registrar Cooperatives, Kashmir vice Mr. Syed Qamar Sajad.

Mr. Pawan Singh Rathore, JKAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Hospitality and Protocol Department, is transferred and posted as Director, Geology and Mining, J&K, vice Mr. Rakesh Magotra.

Ms. Shubra Sharma, JKAS, Director, Animal Husbandry, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department. She shall continue to hold the charge of the post of Director, Animal Husbandry, Jammu, in addition to her own duties, till further orders.

Dr. Bharat Bhushan, JKAS, Chief Executive Officer, Integrated Watershed Management Programme, is transferred and posted as Director, Social Welfare, Jammu vice Ms. Vivek Sharma.

Mr. Guizar Ahmad Dar, JKAS Additional Director, SKIMS, Srinagar and ex-officio Special Secretary to the Government, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department.

Mr. Ghulam Rasool Mir, JKAS, Director, Horticulture, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department. He shall continue to hold the charge of the post of Director Horticulture, Kashmir, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Mr. Riyaz Ahmad Wani, JKAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Agriculture Production Department, is transferred and posted as Additional Inspector General of Registration, Kashmir vice Mr. Sajad Hussain Ganai.

Dr. Firdous Ahmad Giri, JKAS, Secretary, J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examination, is transferred and posted as Additional Director, SKIMS, Srinagar and ex-officio Special Secretary to the Government vice Mr. Guizar Ahmad Dar.

Mr. Naseem Javid Chowdhary, JKAS, Director, Sheep Husbandry, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Managing Director, J&K Horticulture Produce, Marketing and Processing Corporation vice Mr. Imam Din. He shall continue to hold the charge of the post of Director, Sheep Husbandry, Jammu, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Mr. Imam Din, JKAS, Managing Director, J&K Horticulture Produce, Marketing and Processing Corporation, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology, and Environment.

Mr. Reyaz Ahmad Sofi, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Regional Director, Survey and Land Records (ex-officio Settlement Officer), Baramulla vice Mr. Khurshid Ahmed Shah.

Mr. Ram Savak, JKAS Director, Horticulture, Jammu, holding additional charge of the post of Director, Agriculture, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Home Department. He shall continue to hold the charge of the posts of Director, Horticulture, Jammu and Director, Agriculture, Jammu, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Mr. Raj Kumar Katoch, JKAS, Member, J&K Special Tribunal (Jammu Bench), is transferred and posted as Director, Archives, Archaeology, and Museums, J&K vice Mr. Pardeep Kumar.

Ms. Pumima Mittal, JKAS, Director, Animal Husbandry, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Cooperatives Department. She shall continue to hold the charge of the post of Director, Animal Husbandry, Kashmir, in addition to her own duties, till further orders.

Mr. Vikas Gupta, JKAS, Director, Handloom and Handicraft, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction.

Mr. Suraj Parkash Rukwal, JKAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction, is transferred and posted as Director, Handloom and Handicrafts, Jammu vice Mr. Vikas Gupta.

Mr. Rajinder Kumar Sharma, JKAS, Additional District Development Commissioner, Ramban, is transferred and posted as Director, Entrepreneurship Development Institute, J&K, vice Mr. Asif Hamid Khan.

Mr. Shabir Hussain Keen, JKAS, Managing Director, J&K Housing Board, is transferred and posted as Secretary, J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examination, vice Dr. Firdous Ahmad Giri.

Mr. Ashwani Khajuria, JKAS, Administrator, Associated Hospitals, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department.

Mr. Kapil Sharma, JKAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Youth Services and Sports Department, is transferred and posted as Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation Ltd., vice Mr. Pankaj Gupta.

Mr. Syed Qamar Sajad, JKAS, Additional Registrar Cooperatives, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Baramulla, vice Mr. Ajaz Abdullah Saraf.

Mr. Mohammad Farooq Dar, JKAS, Special Secretary to Government, Agriculture Production Department, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Skill Development Department.

Mr. Akram Ullah Tak, JKAS, Additional District Development Commissioner, Budgam, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Labour and Employment Department, vice Mr. Roshan Lal.

Ms. Jyoti Rani Slathia, JKAS, Additional District Development Commissioner, Reasi, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Youth Services and Sports Department, vice Mr. Naresh Kumar.

Mr. Sukhdev Singh Samyal, JKAS, Chief Executive Officer, Patnitop Development Authority, is transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Reasi, vice Ms. Jyoti Rani Slathia, JKAS.

Mr. Naresh Kumar, JKAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Youth Services and Sports Department, is transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner with Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Mr. Roshan Lal, JKAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Labour and Employment Department, is transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Ramban, vice Mr. Rajinder Kumar Sharma.

Mr. Khurshid Ahmad Shah, JKAS, Regional Director, Survey and Land Records (ex-officio Settlement Officer), Baramulla, is transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Budgam, vice Mr. Akram Ullah Tak.

Mr. Kuldeep Krishan Sidha, JKAS, Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants), J&K, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Finance Department.

Mr. Ashish Kumar Gupta, JKAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department, is transferred and posted as Managing Director, J&K Housing Board, vice Mr. Shabir Hussain Keen.

Mr. Rakesh Magotra, JKAS, Director, Geology and Mining, J&K, is transferred and posted as Project Director, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, vice Mr. Deep Raj.

Mr. Amarjeet Singh, JKAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Health and Medical Education Department.

Mr. Pankaj Gupta, JKAS, Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, ARI & Trainings Department.

Mr. Naseer Ahmad Wani, JKAS, Special Secretary to the Government, School Education Department, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department.

Mr. Ghulam Rasool, JKAS, Regional Director, Survey and Land Records (ex-officio Settlement Officer), Rajouri, is transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Kishtwar, against an available vacancy. Mr. Pawan Kumar, JKAS, Additional District Development Commissioner, Rajouri, shall hold the charge of the post of Regional Director, Survey and Land Records (ex-officio Settlement Officer), Rajouri, in addition to his own duties, until further orders.

Mr. Ranjeet Singh, JKAS Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Enforcement (Kathua) headquartered at Lakhanpur, is transferred and posted as Managing Director, J&K SC, ST and OBC Development Corporation, relieving Ms. Ulfat Jabeen of the additional charge of the post.

Mr. Surinder Mohan, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kotranka, holding additional charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Kotranka, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Information Technology Department.

Mr. Deep Raj, JKAS, Project Director, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Agriculture Production Department, vice Mr. Mohammad Farooq Dar.

Mr. Rajnish Kumar, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department, is transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Integrated Watershed Management Programme, vice Dr. Bharat Bhushan.

Ms. Shahnaz Akhtar, JKAS, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Appeal-I, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Joint Director, J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development, vice Ms. Priyanka Bhat.

Mr. Suram Chand Sharma, JKAS, Joint Director, Youth Services and Sports, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Information Department.

Mr. Farooq Ahmad Baba, JKAS, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (IT, Data Analytics and Economic Intelligence), Srinagar, is transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Sonamarg, vice Mr. Alyaz Ahmad Naisroo.

Dr. Fayaz Ahmad Banday, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama, is transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag.

Mr. Ved Prakash, JKAS, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Surinsar-Mansar, is transferred and posted as Joint Director, Youth Services and Sports, Jammu, vice Mr. Suram Chand Sharma.

Mr. Pardeep Singh, JKAS, Joint Director, Handloom, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (Enforcement), Kathua, vice Mr. Ranjeet Singh.

Mr. Devinder Singh Katoch, JKAS, Joint Director, ICDS, Social Welfare Department, is transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Surinsar-Mansar, vice Mr. Ved Prakash.

Mr. Soheel Noor Shah, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Health and Medical Education Department, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department.

Mr. Vinod Kumar Behnal, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Sunderbani, holding additional charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Sunderbani, is transferred and posted as Joint Director, ICDS, Social Welfare Department, vice Mr. Devinder Singh Katoch.

Dr. Ravi Kumar Bharti, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Doda, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department.

Dr. Des Raj Bhagat, JKAS, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Bani-Basholi with HQ at Basohli, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Health and Medical Education Department.

Dr. Sunil Sharma, JKAS, Joint Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Home Department, vice Dr. Arvind Karwani.

Dr. Zahoor Ahmad Magray, JKAS, Director, Land Management, Srinagar Development Authority, is transferred and posted as Joint Director, Industries and Commerce (Development), Kashmir, vice Ms. Sumera Shamim. He shall also hold the charge of the post of Joint Director, Industries and Commerce (M&P), Kashmir, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Mr. Rajeshwar Singh Charak, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Health and Medical Education Department, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Transport Department, vice Mr. Raj Mohammad.

Mr. Dil Mir, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bhaderwah, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Bhaderwah, is transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kotranka, vice Mr. Surender Mohan. He shall also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Kotranka, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Mr. Sudershan Kumar, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department, is transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Doda, vice Dr. Ravi Kumar Bharti.

Mr. Kewal Krishan, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Labour and Employment Department, is transferred and posted as Regional Transport Officer, Kathua (Headquarter: Lakhanpur), vice Mr. Sunil Kumar.

Mr. Sunil Kumar, JKAS, Regional Transport Officer, Kathua (Hqr: Lakhanpur), is transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bhaderwah, vice Mr. Dil Mir. He shall also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Bhaderwah, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Ms. Sumera Shamim, JKAS, Joint Director, Industries and Commerce (Development), Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Director, Land Management, Srinagar Development Authority, vice Dr. Zahoor Ahmad Magray.

Dr. Khalid Hussain Malik, JKAS, Joint Director Employment, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, vice Mr. Syed Shabir Ahmad.

Paramjeet Singh, JKAS Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Doda, shall hold the charge of the post of General Manager, DIC, Doda, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Mr. Inderjeet Singh, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (Recovery), Jammu, against available vacancy.

Mr. Devinder Singh Shau, JKAS, Deputy Commissioner, Relief Organization (Migrants), Jammu, is transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Patnitop Development Authority, vice Mr. Sukhdev Singh Samyal.

Dr. Arvind Karwani, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Home Department, is transferred and posted as Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants), J&K, vice Mr. Kuldeep Krishan Sidha.

Mr. Syed Shabir Ahmad, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, is transferred and posted as General Manager, DIC, Pulwama, against an available vacancy.

Mr. Mohammad Ashraf Sheikh, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, is transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama, vice Mr. Fayaz Ahmad Banday.

Mr. Satish Kumar, JKAS Additional Secretary to the Government, Information Technology Department, is transferred and posted as Joint Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, vice Dr. Sunil Sharma.

Mr. Rajeev Magotra, JKAS, Principal Excise and Taxation Training Institute, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Sunderbani, vice Mr. Vinod Kumar Behnal. He shall also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Sunderbani, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Ms. Priyanka Bhat, JKAS, Joint Director, J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development, is transferred and posted as Joint Registrar, Cooperatives (Audit), Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Mr. Narayan Dutt, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Skill Development Department, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Youth Services and Sports Department.

Ms. Renu Kumari, JKAS Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Principal, Excise and Taxation Training Institute, Jammu, vice Mr. Rajeev Magotra.

Mr. Ghulam Nabi Bhat, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, School Education Department.

Ms. Sammer Naik, JKAS, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, (Appeals-II), Srinagar, is transferred and posted as Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Budgam, vice Mr. Shahid Mehmood.

Mr. Shahid Mehmood, JKAS, Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Budgam, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Labour and Employment Department.

Mr. Pankaj Kumar Anand, JKAS, General Manager DIC, Udhampur, is transferred and posted as Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Jammu, vice Ms. Renu Kumari.

Mr. Kartar Singh, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Nowshera, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, ARI & Trainings Department.

Mr. Raj Mohammad, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Transport Department, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department.

Mr. Ajeet Singh, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Basohli, is transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Bani Basohli with Headquarters at Basohli, vice Dr. Des Raj Bhagat.

Mr. Anil Kumar Thakur, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Khour, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Khour, is transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Basohli.

Mr. Ashwani Kumar, JKAS, General Manager, DIC, Rajouri, is transferred and posted as Joint Director, Employment, Jammu, vice Dr. Khalid Hussain Malik.

Mr. Mohammad Rouf Rehman, JKAS, Joint Director Education (Central), Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, vice Mr. Ghulam Nabi Bhat.

Mr. Vijay Kumar, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Deputy Commissioner, Relief Organization (Migrants), Jammu, vice Mr. Devinder Singh Bhau.

Mr. Khalid Hussain, JKAS, Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Poonch, shall hold the charge of the post of General Manager, DIC, Poonch, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Mr. Waseem Raja, JKAS, Joint Director, Youth Services and Sports, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as General Manager, DIC, Budgam, against an available vacancy.

Mr. Rajeev Kumar, JKAS, Revenue Attorney with Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Skill Development Department, vice Mr. Narayan Dutt.

Mr. Afaq Ahmed, JKAS, Principal, Revenue Training Institute, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department.

Mr. Mir Nasrool Hilal Jeri, JKAS, Project Officer, Wage Employment, (ACD), Shopian, is transferred and posted as Joint Registrar Cooperative (Audit), Srinagar, against an available vacancy.

Mr. Varunjeet Charak, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Kishtwar, is transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, vice Mr. Inderjeet Singh.

Mr. Alyaz Ahmad Naisroo, JKAS, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Sonamarg, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, (Appeals-II), Srinagar, vice Ms. Sammer Naik.

Mr. Kishore Singh, JKAS, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Kathua, is transferred and posted as General Manager, DIC, Udhampur, vice Mr. Pankaj Kumar Anand.

Mr. Fareed Ahmad Kohli, JKAS, Development Officer Handicrafts (Textiles), Jammu, is transferred and posted as General Manager, DIC, Rajouri, vice Mr. Ashwani Kumar.

Ms. Mita Kumari, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner in the State Taxes Department, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Hospitality and Protocol Department.

Mr. Jasmeet Singh, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Principal, Revenue Training Institute, Jammu, vice Mr. Afaq Ahmed.

Mr. Babu Ram Tandon, JKAS, Deputy District Election Officer, Rajouri, is transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Nowshera, vice Mr. Kartar Singh.

Mr. Kulraj Singh, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Dudu, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Dudu, is transferred and posted as Joint Director, Handloom, Jammu, vice Mr. Pardeep Singh.