J&K has lowest 4.8% ratio of women working as legislators, senior officials, managers

Srinagar, July 26: Jammu and Kashmir has one of the lowest ratios of female to male employees among legislators, senior officials, and managers at 4.8 percent, according to a government survey. According to the annual bulletin of the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) 2020-21 released earlier this month, only 4.8 percent of female workers held senior management positions in J&K.
With a ratio that was more than three times lower than the 18 percent national average, J&K (4.8 percent), Bihar (7.8 percent), Uttarakhand (3.6 percent), Dadra and Nagar Haveli (1.8 percent), and Uttarakhand (3.6 percent) having a low proportion of women in positions of authority.
Besides, Mizoram has also the highest proportion of women occupying managerial jobs at 40.8 percent, followed by Sikkim at 32.5 percent and Meghalaya at 31 percent, as per the latest additional data of the PLFS for July 2020-June 2021.
The data showed that the ratio of female workers to total workers in usual status working in managerial positions was 18 percent at the all-India level.
The National Statistical Office (NSO) launched PLFS in April 2017.
Based on the survey, 14 quarterly bulletins of PLFS corresponding to the quarters ending December 2018 to the quarter ending March 2022 have already been released.
J&K has seen a decline in the number of women occupying positions of legislators, senior managers, and officers.
In 2019-20, 9.2 percent of female workers vis-à-vis the male workers in J&K were in the positions of legislators, senior officers, and managers.
Earlier, the annual PLFS 2019-20 was released by the National Statistical Office, which surveyed over 9821 persons in 231 villages of rural J&K and 6328 persons in 1400 households of 175 blocks of Urban J&K. J&K is placed at the bottom among states and union territories having the lowest ratio of female workers to total workers in managerial positions. The ratio of female workers to male workers working as professionals and technical workers in J&K as per the report is 45.9 percent with rural J&K having 40.1 percent against 59.5 percent in urban J&K.