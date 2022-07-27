J&K has lowest 4.8% ratio of women working as legislators, senior officials, managers

With a ratio that was more than three times lower than the 18 percent national average, J&K (4.8 percent), Bihar (7.8 percent), Uttarakhand (3.6 percent), Dadra and Nagar Haveli (1.8 percent), and Uttarakhand (3.6 percent) having a low proportion of women in positions of authority.

Besides, Mizoram has also the highest proportion of women occupying managerial jobs at 40.8 percent, followed by Sikkim at 32.5 percent and Meghalaya at 31 percent, as per the latest additional data of the PLFS for July 2020-June 2021.