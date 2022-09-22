J&K Waqf Board identifies land for cancer hospital in Eidgah Srinagar

Andrabi said that the cancer hospital was set to come up near Hazrat Sultanul Arifeen (RA) shrine, but the Department of Archaeology didn’t allow the construction of a building there, news agency KNO reported.

However, she said that a huge chunk of Waqf land, which is near about 650 kanals in Eidgah is available from which the encroachment will be removed and 60-80 kanals of land will be kept for the cancer hospital so that the poor and needy people will get some respite. "This is the time when a cancer hospital has to come up and if the step is not taken at this juncture, it can never be taken in the future, " she said.

Asked about the laying of foundation stone of the Cancer hospital, she said, “We have requested the Home Minister Amit Shah and he will likely lay the foundation stone of the hospital.”