JKEDI organises idea pitching session for startups of J&K

Pampore, July 5: The Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) today organized an idea pitching session, underscoring the vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem in the region.
The event, held in collaboration with various stakeholders, provided an invaluable platform for startups from J&K to present their innovative ideas and seek support from experienced professionals in the industry, a statement by the Institute said.
This program was organized under the overall leadership of Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce, J&K and is a part of series of events organized by JKEDI regularly across the length and breadth of the UT. During the past few months the Institute has organized various Entrepreneurship Awareness Programs, Entrepreneurship Training programs, Startup and idea pitching workshops among others.
Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, Director of JKEDI, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, "The pitching session at JKEDI was an exceptional opportunity for startups from J&K to showcase their innovative ideas. We are committed to supporting these budding entrepreneurs by providing them with the necessary resources, mentorship, and networking opportunities to thrive in the competitive business environment."
The event brought together a diverse group of aspiring entrepreneurs, investors including a leading Kashmiri businessman, Mr. Rafiq Khan and mentors who shared a common goal: to explore and nurture the growing startup ecosystem in J&K. The event attracted a broad spectrum of startups across different sectors, including technology, e-commerce, educational services, and social impact initiatives. Few among them include Aspire Educational Service Private Limited, Sky Robo Drones Private Limited, NEKOD Software Solutions Private Limited, United Floritech, Walnut Willie, Kashmir Kraft and many other innovative startups.
This unique event embraced both physical and virtual participation, reflecting the dynamic nature of the evolving startup landscape. Startups from various parts of Jammu and Kashmir were able to connect and present their ideas remotely, further amplifying the inclusivity and reach of the event. The event saw participation of more than 100 aspiring and established entrepreneurs.
The pitching session served as a platform for entrepreneurs to present their compelling business models, demonstrating their potential to address key challenges and contribute to the socio-economic growth of the UT. The participating startups showcased their passion, ingenuity, and resilience, impressing investors and mentors with their vision for positive change.
Investors and mentors actively engaged with the entrepreneurs, offering valuable insights, guidance, and constructive feedback. The interactive sessions fostered meaningful discussions and forged connections that can potentially pave the way for future collaborations and investments.
"We were impressed by the depth of talent and the innovative solutions presented. These startups have the potential to become drivers of economic progress in Jammu and Kashmir. Our criteria is support the Agri based businesses and any environment friendly and sustainable startup which can drive the economy of J&K," said one of the investors.