JKEDI organises idea pitching session for startups of J&K

Pampore, July 5: The Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) today organized an idea pitching session, underscoring the vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem in the region.

The event, held in collaboration with various stakeholders, provided an invaluable platform for startups from J&K to present their innovative ideas and seek support from experienced professionals in the industry, a statement by the Institute said.

This program was organized under the overall leadership of Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce, J&K and is a part of series of events organized by JKEDI regularly across the length and breadth of the UT. During the past few months the Institute has organized various Entrepreneurship Awareness Programs, Entrepreneurship Training programs, Startup and idea pitching workshops among others.

Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, Director of JKEDI, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, "The pitching session at JKEDI was an exceptional opportunity for startups from J&K to showcase their innovative ideas. We are committed to supporting these budding entrepreneurs by providing them with the necessary resources, mentorship, and networking opportunities to thrive in the competitive business environment."