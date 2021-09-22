JKPS officers placed in Non-functional grade call on DGP

The officers expressed gratitude to the DGP J&K, and Police Headquarters for taking up the issue with the administration, which has been kind enough in addressing it in time, said a statement.

The DGP J&K in turn expressed his gratitude to the Lt. Governor J&K Manoj Sinha, Advisor (B) R R Bhatnagar, Chief Secretary J&K Dr A. K. Mehta, Home Secretary J&K Shaleen Kabra and other officers of the UT Government for granting the non-functional grade in favour of 120 JKPS officers of General Executive Cadre ( 2009, 2010, 2011 batch) in the Time Scale of Level-11 of the Pay Matrix. The DGP said that the placement of such a huge number of officers in a grade which will provide monetary benefit to 120 officers and their families will definitely go a long way in boosting the morale of the officers’, the statement added.

The DGP said Police headquarters and JK administration has been working to find solutions to various issues of the J&K Police. He said that department promotion committees have been holding meetings regularly and promotions are being granted to the officials and officers well in time. He directed the officers to work with more dedication in rendering service to the people and the nation.

The officers also called on ADGP Headquarters PHQ, M K Sinha, and ADGP Coord. PHQ, Danesh Rana and expressed their gratitude. Pertinent to mention that Police Headquarters has promoted 6467 personnel upto the rank of Inspectors during current year so far in Executive, Armed, Home Guard/Civil Defense and SDRF cadre of Jammu & Kashmir Police. Similarly in J&K Police Telecom, Photography and Ministerial/Steno cadre 307 personnel were promoted excluding 61 personnel who were given In-situ promotions, this year.