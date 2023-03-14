JKSSB aspirants stage protest

Srinagar, Mar 14: With no let-up in protests against Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) for hiring a “tainted” firm, scores of aspirants again hit roads here.
The aspirants from various districts in Kashmir assembled in Press Colony here on Tuesday, demanding ban on Aptech.
The aspirants said that by allowing the firm to conduct exams, the government is playing with their future. During the protest, the aggrieved, while holding placards, raised slogans in the favour of their demands.
The aspirants said that why a firm that was blacklisted in 2019 and was barred from conducting any computer-based tests is being patronized by the government.
“We have come again to register our peaceful protest against JKSSB for hiring a blacklisted firm to conduct exams. Despite allegations of corruption and other issues against the firm, it is unfortunate that the JKSSB is going ahead with exams while not caring about the future of youth. Authorities, by giving twists and turns to the issue, are only allowing this firm to conduct exams which is unfortunate,” said an aspirant.
The aspirants said that their three years were already wasted after the government canceled JE, FAA, and SI exams over reports of malpractice in holding the exams.
“If again the same thing happens, who will be responsible? There are candidates who are on the verge of passing the upper age bar and can’t afford to lose another year. We want either a clean firm should be hired, or the authorities should take the examination on their own,” said another candidate.
The issue came to further limelight across Jammu and Kashmir when activists and politicians also took to the streets to demand justice for aspirants. The aspirants appealed to the LG administration to look into the issue and ban the tainted firm which has been entrusted to conduct the exams again.