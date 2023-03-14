JKSSB aspirants stage protest

“If again the same thing happens, who will be responsible? There are candidates who are on the verge of passing the upper age bar and can’t afford to lose another year. We want either a clean firm should be hired, or the authorities should take the examination on their own,” said another candidate.

The issue came to further limelight across Jammu and Kashmir when activists and politicians also took to the streets to demand justice for aspirants. The aspirants appealed to the LG administration to look into the issue and ban the tainted firm which has been entrusted to conduct the exams again.