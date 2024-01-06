JKTDC decides to outsource Centaur Lake View Hotel in Srinagar

Srinagar, Jan 06: Jammu & Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation has decided to outsource Centaur Lake View Hotel located on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar.

In this connection, request for proposals have been sought from national and international entities for undertaking the development, finance, operation and maintenance and transfer of Centaur Lake View hotel for a concession period of 60 years including construction period as well.

“JKTDC (“The Authority”) intends to Outsource the Development (Design, Refurbishment, Upgradation), Finance, Operation & Maintenance and Transfer of Centaur Lake View Hotel, Srinagar through Public Private Partnership on a DBFOT (Design, Built, Finance, Operate & Transfer) basis,” a notification which lies with Greater Kashmir reads.

The estimated project cost has been fixed 212.50 crore Indian National Rupees.