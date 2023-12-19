Kashmir under freeze as Srinagar shivers at minus 3.7 degree celsius

Srinagar, Dec 19: Kashmir continues to freeze under extreme cold wave conditions as Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3.7°C and Pahalgam minus 6.9°C, the season’s coldest for the famous tourist resort in Valley’s Anantnag district, officials said on Tuesday.

A meteorological department official here told GNS that today’s minimum temperature in Srinagar was 4.2°C less than previous night’s 0.5°C and it was 2.2°C below normal for the summer capital of J&K, he said.

The severe cold conditions led to choking of water taps as well as freezing of water bodies at many places in Srinagar and other districts.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 4.2°C against 0.8°C on the previous night, he said. The minimum temperature was 2.6°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the official said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 6.9°C against minus 5.8°C on the previous night and it was 2.5°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 3.1°C against 1.1°C on the previous night and the temperature was below normal by 1.4°C for the place, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 3.8°C against minus 2.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.4°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg, the official said, recorded a low of minus 6.6°C against minus 8.0°C on the previous night and the temperature was 1.8°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 5.7°C against 6.1°C on previous night, and it was below normal by 3.2°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded 6.3°C, Batote 3.5°C and Bhaderwah minus 0.4°C, he said.

MeT has predicted “generally mainly dry” and cold weather in J&K till December 22.

On December 23, he said, weather is expected to be generally cloudy with possibility of light snow over isolated higher reaches. From December 24-28, weather is expected to be generally dry. “Overall there is no significant weather activity till December 28”.