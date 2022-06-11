Kashmir University hosts mega Sufi Mushairah

Srinagar, June 11: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan Saturday inaugurated a mega Sufi Mushairah at the varsity's Convocation Complex, where eminent poets from different parts of the country enthralled the audience with their performances.
The programme was jointly organised by the University of Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art Culture and Languages (JKAACL) and Departments of Culture and Tourism, J&K Government.
The mega event, held under the banner of 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav', was attended by hundreds of students, academics, literary personalities and lovers of Sufi poetry from within and outside the J&K UT.
In her presidential address, Prof Nilofer said such events enable people to refresh their minds and hearts and alongside facilitate a fusion of prominent and budding poets coming from different places across the country.
She said the University of Kashmir is always open to provide a platform to youth of J&K to become part of such activities where they could draw inspiration from eminent poets who have earned a name and fame nationally and globally.
Thanking LG Mr Manoj Sinha for giving the varsity an opportunity to be a part of this mega event, the Vice-Chancellor said such programmes lead to cultural exchange and motivate young minds to realise the importance of cultural events for their overall personality development.
Secretary JKAACL Bharat Singh Manhas, in his welcome address, highlighted the objectives of organising the Sufi Mushairah, which, he said, is part of J&K Sufi Festival inaugurated at the SKICC Srinagar a day earlier.
Manhas said such events provide an opportunity to people to find some time out of their "complexities of life" and refresh their minds.
He said noted poets from UP, Bhopal, Delhi, Maharashtra, J&K and others are part of the country have joined the Mushairah which endeavours to make youth of J&K a part of its rich cultural journey.
Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir, who was a guest of honour, delivered a formal vote of thanks, and highlighted the significance of such programmes.
Prominent poets who performed at the evening event included Misdaq Azmi from Uttar Pradesh, Ambar Abid (Bhopal), Hajra Noor Zaryab (Akola), Dr Qamar Sarooz (Maharashtra), Dr Ahmad Alvi (Delhi), Dr Nazir Azad (Srinagar), Dr Mujeb Shehzad (Aligarh) and Dr Nighat Farooq (Srinagar). The Mushairah session was presided over by Rukhsana Jabeen (Srinagar).
Mir Munir presented Qalam-e-Lal Ded, while Zahida Tarannum presented Qalam-e-Shaikh Noor-ud-Din Noorani (RA). Wasim Ahmad and Group from KU's Institute of Music and Fine Arts presented a Qawali performance which mesmerised the audience.
The event was attended by top KU administrators including Dean of Academic Affairs Prof F A Masoodi, Controller of Examinations Dr Majid Zaman, Special Secretary to VC Dr Tanveer A Shah, Joint Registrar Dr Ashfaq A Zarri, several Deans, HoDs, Directors, Professors and officials from KU as well as JKAACL.
KU Cultural Officer Shahid Ali Khan and Dr Mujeb Shehzad conducted proceedings of the event.