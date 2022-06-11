Kashmir University hosts mega Sufi Mushairah

The programme was jointly organised by the University of Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art Culture and Languages (JKAACL) and Departments of Culture and Tourism, J&K Government.

The mega event, held under the banner of 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav', was attended by hundreds of students, academics, literary personalities and lovers of Sufi poetry from within and outside the J&K UT.

In her presidential address, Prof Nilofer said such events enable people to refresh their minds and hearts and alongside facilitate a fusion of prominent and budding poets coming from different places across the country.

She said the University of Kashmir is always open to provide a platform to youth of J&K to become part of such activities where they could draw inspiration from eminent poets who have earned a name and fame nationally and globally.

Thanking LG Mr Manoj Sinha for giving the varsity an opportunity to be a part of this mega event, the Vice-Chancellor said such programmes lead to cultural exchange and motivate young minds to realise the importance of cultural events for their overall personality development.