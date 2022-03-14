KU to dispatch 13,000 UG degree certificates, transcripts to colleges for easy collection by students

A varsity spokesman said the move is aimed at doing away with the visit of the students to the University's Examintion Wing to get their transcripts/degree certificates which can be collected by them in a smooth manner from their respective colleges. The degree certificates can be collected from 18th March 2022 onwards, while transcripts have been already made available for collection from 12th March onwards, the spokesman added.

Controller of Examinations at KU, Dr Majid Zaman said the college principals have already been formally intimated and requested to facilitate smooth distribution of the degree certificates/transcripts among the qualified students.

"Our idea is to ease our students by making our services available to them at the college level itself so that they don't need to visit the university for such services," he said.

Pertinently, the result of BG 6th semester was declared by the KU in a "record possible time" on February 24, 2022 after the said examination in which 31,531 students appeared, culminated on December 27, 2021.