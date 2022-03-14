KU to dispatch 13,000 UG degree certificates, transcripts to colleges for easy collection by students

Srinagar, Mar 14: The University of Kashmir is dispatching nearly 13,000 degree certificates and an equal number of transcripts of BG 6th semester students to its affiliated degree colleges for hassle-free collection of the documents by the concerned students.
A varsity spokesman said the move is aimed at doing away with the visit of the students to the University's Examintion Wing to get their transcripts/degree certificates which can be collected by them in a smooth manner from their respective colleges. The degree certificates can be collected from 18th March 2022 onwards, while transcripts have been already made available for collection from 12th March onwards, the spokesman added.
Controller of Examinations at KU, Dr Majid Zaman said the college principals have already been formally intimated and requested to facilitate smooth distribution of the degree certificates/transcripts among the qualified students.
"Our idea is to ease our students by making our services available to them at the college level itself so that they don't need to visit the university for such services," he said.
Pertinently, the result of BG 6th semester was declared by the KU in a "record possible time" on February 24, 2022 after the said examination in which 31,531 students appeared, culminated on December 27, 2021.
A total of 18,358 students qualified the 6th Semester Examination while 12191 students, who completed their graduation, shall be receiving their degree certificates and transcripts in their colleges without having to pay any kind of fee/charges.
As per the KU spokesman, this is for the first time that dispatching of degree certificates has been prioritised immediately after the declaration of results in the interest of the student community.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad and Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir said the University is determined to declare all pending results in the shortest possible time in the wake of disturbances/disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and award the degrees to the students in time.
They complimented the Examination Wing staff, particularly Controller of Examinations, for "striving to bring about greater efficiency in the examination, evaluation and result declaration system".
Prof Talat, Dr Nisar and Dr Majid thanked College Principals and their Examination Coordinators for their active cooperation with the University in conduct of various examinations.
"In case of BG 2016/2017 batches, the dispatch of their degree certificates and is being prioritised. Concerned students shall be intimated soon about the dates for collection of the same from their respective colleges," Dr Majid said.