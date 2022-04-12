Kulgam gunfight: One of two slain militants was active for five years, police say

The encounter broke out on Monday evening on a specific input regarding movement of militants in a vehicle on Manzgam-Aharbal axis after which a special joint team of Kulgam Police and Army’s 9 & 34 RR was constituted and at about 17:50 hours, a police spokesperson said, adding, “a three-wheeler vehicle (tempo) was spotted near Khur-Batpora moving in suspicious condition and was chased and challenged.”



However, the militants travelling in the vehicle jumped out and resorted to "indiscriminate firing towards the joint team," the spokesman said adding the fire was effectively retaliated. However, in the initial firefight, two of the Police personnel got critically wounded and were evacuated amidst the heavy firing to 92 Base Hospital (BB Cant Srinagar) where their condition is stable now.

He said the encounter which started at twilight lasted for the whole night and ended up with the killing of the two militants.