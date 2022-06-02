Kulgam killing: Vijay Kumar tied the knot in February, was planning trip back home in July

But the destiny willed otherwise, said his father Om Prakash Beniwal on Thursday after his son was shot dead by terrorists inside a bank in Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Kumar, a resident of Bhagwan village here, worked as a manger with Ellaqui Dehati Bank at Areh Mohanpora branch in the south Kashmir district. He was posted there recently.

"He had called recently and promised to come home for 10-15 days in July. We wanted him to settle down in Rajasthan but the destiny was something else," said Beniwal, who is a government schoolteacher.

Kumar's family members and wife were in a deep shock when they heard the news. His father said Kumar had married in February this year.

Kumar's mortal remains will be brought to his village on Friday, where his last rites will be performed.

