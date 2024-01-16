LG dedicates General Bipin Rawat Stadium Baramulla to public

Srinagar, Jan 16: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today dedicated the Baramulla Stadium renamed after General Bipin Rawat to the public.

Paying homage to the brave soldier and military strategist, the Lt Governor remembered the service of General Bipin Rawat in North Kashmir in various capacities and his immense contribution in peace, progress and prosperity, read an official handout.

At Baramulla, the Lt Governor joined the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, and called for collective efforts from all sections of the society to ensure that no beneficiary is left behind. He also inaugurated and laid foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 38 crore.

He said the impressive participation of the citizens during Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra across the UT is a reflection of the transformation that happened in J&K, under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, over the past few years. “All the districts are witnessing accelerated growth and rural Jammu Kashmir has been transformed beyond imagination,” the Lt Governor said.

“We have been able to fulfill hopes and aspirations of the people to a large extent. Today, the people of Jammu Kashmir have better quality life and equal economic opportunities to grow, he said.

“Our efforts towards the creation of new infrastructure, knowledge economy and achieving 100% saturation of schemes will ensure J&K realise its destiny,” he further added.

The Lt Governor also highlighted the key initiatives taken by the J&K administration for the development of Baramulla district.

He observed the ongoing work on developing a new tourism circuit in the District will benefit areas like Mundaji, Ladoo, Kazinag, Rajpora, Rampora and Uri, and give a boost to the local economy.

I hope for snowfall in the valley as it is important for tourism in this season and for power projects, he said.

The Lt Governor inspected the stalls put up various departments and handed over sanction letters to beneficiaries under different government schemes. He administered ‘Hamara Sankalp Viksit Bharat’ pledge to officials and the citizens.

He also flagged off a fleet of Garbage Collection Vehicles for rural areas of the district.

The demonstration of sports activities and cultural performances received special appreciation from the Lt Governor.

The projects inaugurated by the Lt Governor today include Office Accommodation for Block Development Council Tangmarg; WSS Aglar; Retrofitting works of Water Supply Schemes at Sagipora Razakpora, Achabal Doabgah, Gund Dalwash, Gani Wani Manchkhud; Sub Stations and Improvement of LT/ HT Network in the District and Model School at Government Higher Secondary School Pattan.

The projects for which foundation stones were laid by the Lt Governor include Astro Turf for Football at Sheikh-ul-Alam Stadium; 8- Lane Synthetic Athletic track Surface at Tulibal Sopore; Installation of Blow Moulded Chairs for General Bipin Rawat Stadium; Spawn Production Laboratory in Public Sector under (HADP) for Mushroom Promotion in Baramulla and Laboratory Block at Government Higher Secondary School Authoora.

Ms Safina Baig, Chairperson, District Development Council Baramulla; Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, GOC 15 Corps; Sh Vidhi Kumar Birdi, IGP Kashmir; Sh Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Sh Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary Youth Services and Sports; Sh Minga Sherpa, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla; senior officers of Security Forces, Civil and Police administration; former PRI members; youth and people in large numbers were present.