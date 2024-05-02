LS Polls 2024: Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah files nomination papers for Baramulla seat

Baramulla, May 02: National Conference Vice President and former chief minister of the erstwhile J&K state, Omar Abdullah on Thursday filed his nomination papers for the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat.

Omar as per the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) was accompanied by a senior party leaders and functionaries and filed his nomination papers before the Returning Officer for Baramulla Lok Sabha seat, Minga Sherpa.

The nomination filing ceremony witnessed a show of solidarity from the accomplice and the supporters, reaffirming Omar’s stature as a prominent political figure in Jammu and Kashmir besides strong foothold in the region.

Omar while leaving from Srinagar towards Baramulla, said that he is expecting to win the seat with thumping majority.

Notably, a total number of 11 candidates, including prominent figures such as Sajad Gani Lone of the People’s Conference and Er Rashid, have filed their nomination papers for the electoral field in Baramulla.