Man arrested for alleged sexual harassment of minor girl in Bandipora

Srinagar, Jan 06: Police on Saturday arrested a fair shop dealer over alleged sexual harassment of a minor girl in north Kashmir’s Bandipora.

Reports said that Police Post Nowgam received a complaint from the father of a minor girl (name withheld) that she had gone for fingerprint formalities at the house of fair price shop dealer in Sumbal area.

The complainant alleged that the said person took advantage and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Police have taken cognizance of the matter and filed a case FIR No. 03/2024 U/S POCSO Act.

The accused has been held and investigation into the matter has been initiated.