Man dies in 'road accident' in Chadoora, family alleges foul play

Srinagar, May 14: A man was killed on Friday late evening after allegedly hit by a vehicle in Chadoora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district even as his family alleged a foul play in his death.
Quoting family sources, news agency KNO reported that about 8. 30 pm Farooq Ahmad Sheikh son of Ghulam Nabi Sheikh a resident of Kheerigund Chadoora was at home when someone called him to come out. "He was later found in a pool of blood by locals on nearby road," a family member said.
Farooq was immediately shifted to Sub district hospital Nagam where he succumbed to his injuries. Family members further said that the deceased had screw driver marks on his face and head. They appealed police to probe all the aspects.
An official said that the driver of the vehicle has been arrested and investigation has been started to ascertain the a cause of the death.