Marriage scam busted in Baramulla, fraudster arrested

Srinagar, Jan 01: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday said to have busted a marriage scam and arrested a fraudster in this regard in Baramulla district.

“Police Post Delina received a written application from one Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Mohd Bhat resident of Hudpora Khaitangan stating therein that his brother’s marriage ceremony was scheduled to be held on 31st of December, 2023 and they were supposed to get the bride from Thana Mandi Rajouri. However the families don’t know each other and are in touch through the middle man namely Sharif Ah Gaasi son of Ali Mohd Gaasi resident of Kakapora Pulwama and he is not responding to their phone calls”, reads a statement issued to news agency Kashmir Scroll.

“To this effect, case FIR under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Baramulla and investigation taken up.”

“Acting upon this, Police Party of Police Post Delina swung into action and after hectic efforts and technical inputs the said person was traced out from Srinagar and during preliminary enquiry, it came to fore that the said person has fraudulently cheated the said family on the pretext of marriage and has grabbed illegally an amount to the tune of Rs. 1.18 lacs”, reads the statement.

“The accused was arrested in the instant case and was shifted to Police Station Baramulla. Further investigation is going on”, reads the statement.