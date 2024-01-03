Masjid among two structures damaged in fire mishap in Kulgam

Srinagar, Jan 03: A Masjid and a residential house were damaged in a fire mishap in Frisal area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday.

An official told news agency Kashmir Scroll that during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday fire broke out in to the joint partitioned residential house of Jahangir Ahmed Pala son of Abdul Aziz Pala and Abdul Majeed Pala son of Abdul Aziz Pala resident of Gundbal which engulfed due to which the residential house gutted completely.

He said that the rooftop of two storey Jamia Masjid also damaged completely before fire was bought under control by police, fire tenders and locals.

He said that the cause of fire is being ascertained.