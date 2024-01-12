Mehboob Beg expresses concern over ‘security lapse’ in Mehbooba road mishap

Srinagar, Jan 12: Senior PDP leader and General Secretary (Organisation), Mehboob Beg has expressed deep concern over the “inadequate management” of the travel convoy of Mehbooba Mufti after her vehicle was involved in a road accident on Thursday.

In a statement, Beg said the accident involving her vehicle points towards the lack of detailed drill for a Z + protected person travelling on a highway which remains busy and has a history of targeted attacks.

Beg emphasised that Z+ security protocols typically include an optional car in the escort, emphasizing a serious lapse in preparedness that cannot be overlooked.

He added that these lapses demand immediate attention and clarification from the authorities to ensure the safety and security of our public leaders.