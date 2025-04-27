Mehbooba Mufti appeals for caution after Pahalgam attack, warns against alienating civilians

Srinagar, April 27: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has appealed to the Government of India to tread with caution and carefully distinguish between terrorists and civilians following the recent Pahalgam attack.

She emphasized that the government must not alienate innocent people and ensure that they are not made to bear the brunt.

In a post on X, Mehbooba said, “The Government of India must tread with caution and carefully distinguish between terrorists and civilians following the recent Pahalgam attack.”

“It must not alienate innocent people, especially those opposing terror. There are reports of thousands being arrested and scores of houses of common kashmiris being demolished along with those of militants.” She added to the post

Concluding the post with an appeal, she said, “Appeal Government to direct the authorities to take care that innocent people are not made to feel the brunt as alienation aids terrorists goals of division and fear”.