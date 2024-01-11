Mehbooba Mufti escapes unhurt in car accident in south Kashmir’s Anantnag

Srinagar, Jan 11: Jammu and Kashmir’s former Chief Minister and PDP President, Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday escaped unhurt when her vehicle met with an accident in Sangam area in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

According to officials, Mehbooba’s vehicle met with an accident in the Sangam area. There were no injuries to Mehbooba Mufti; however, reports said that her driver has received minor injury in his leg.

A police officer confirmed the incident to Kashmir Dot Com and said they have reached the spot and Mufti proceeded safely towards her destination Khanabal to meet the fire victims. (KDC)