Two militants killed in Shopian gunfight

"Shopian Encounter Update: 01 more unidentified terrorist killed (Total 02). Operation going on. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.

The encounter broke out soon after security forces cordoned the area following a tip off about the presence of militants there.

The gunfight comes hours after another encounter at Tulran Imamsahab area of the district in which three TRF militants were killed one of whom police said had killed a non-local vendor last week.