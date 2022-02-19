Militant killed in Shopian gunfight: police

Srinagar Feb 19: An unidentified militant was killed in a gunfight between militants and security forces in Chermarg area of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday morning.
"ShopianEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.
The encounter broke out shortly after the security forces cordoned the area folowing a tip off about the presence of militants there.
Reports said that as the security forces approached the suspected area, the hiding militant opened fire which was retaliated leading to an encounter and his subsequent killing.