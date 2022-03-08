Missing minor boy’s body found in woods after 3 weeks in Kupwara

Srinagar, Mar 8: The body of an 8-yr-old boy, who went missing three weeks ago from his house at Awoora village in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, was recovered from nearby Gujar Pati forest area on Tuesday, officials said.
The minor boy Talib Hussain son of Manzoor Ahmad Khan disappeared moments after he left home on the fateful day.
His body was found this morning by a team of police constituted after the parents lodged a missing complaint in this regard, news agency GNS reported while quoting sources.
“Rest of the details would be revealed at an appropriate time soon,”a police officer said.