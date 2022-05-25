NIA court awards life imprisonment to Yasin Malik

The court also imposed a fine of over Rs ten lakh on Malik.

The life term was awarded for two offences — Section 121 (waging war against the government of India) of IPC and section 17 (raising funds for the terrorist act) of the UAPA.

All the sentences will run concurrently. PTI UK RKS RKS

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had sought death sentence for Malik. Earlier, Malik was produced before the Patiala House Court amid tight security.

During the course of the hearing before the Special Judge, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) argued for the death sentence to Malik, according to court sources.

In the arguments before the sentencing, Malik told the court that he will accept hanging if the intelligence agencies prove any terror-related activities involving him.



The National Investigation Agency (NIA) meanwhile told the court that Malik is responsible for the Kashmiri Pandits' exodus from the Valley as it argued for the death sentence for him.