Night temp increases above normal as J&K braces for wet spell

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of minus 1.6°C against minus 5.6°C. Today’s minimum temperature was 1.5°C above normal, he said.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 2.8°C against minus 8.6°C on the previous night. Today’s minimum temperature was 4.2°C above normal for the place, he said. The coldest night recorded this season in the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district was on January 2 when mercury plunged to minus 9.6°C.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 1.4°C against minus 4.3°C on the previous night, he said. It was 2.6°C above normal for the place.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 2.6°C against minus 5.0°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 2.6°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district which recorded its coldest night on January 2 when minimum temperature plummeted to minus 10.0°C, the official said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at minus 2.6°C against minus 5.6°C on the previous night in the north Kashmir area, he said. The official said that the temperature was 0.9°C above normal.