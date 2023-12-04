Night temperatures fall below freezing point in Kashmir

Srinagar, Dec 4: The weather on Monday was clear with sunshine for a few hours during the day with the Meteorological Department predicting a further drop in night temperatures while Gulmarg continued to remain the coldest.

“Till December 7 the weather is expected to be partly cloudy,” the MeT officials said. “From December 8 to 10, partly to generally cloudy weather is expected.”

The MeT officials said that the ski resort of Gulmarg in the Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 3 degrees Celsius against minus 3.3 degrees Celsius the previous night and the latest temperature was 0.3 degrees Celsius above normal at the resort.

They said Srinagar recorded a low of 0.7 degrees Celsius against 1.4 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 1.6 degrees Celsius above normal for this time of the year in the city.

The MeT officials said that the health resort of Pahalgam in Anantnag recorded a low of minus 3.4 degrees Celsius against minus 2.4 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 0.1 degrees Celsius below normal at the resort in south Kashmir.

They said Kokernag recorded a minimum of 0.8 degrees Celsius against 2.6 degrees Celsius the previous night and the temperature was above normal for the place by 1.4 degrees Celsius.

Officials said that Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius against 1.2 degrees Celsius the previous night.

The minimum temperature was 0.6 degrees Celsius above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 2.5 degrees Celsius against 1.2 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 1.1 degrees Celsius below normal there.

They said Jammu recorded a minimum of 11 degrees Celsius against 10.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, and it was above normal by 1.2 degrees Celsius for the winter capital.