One dead, four injured in Srinagar road accident

Srinagar, Feb 04: One person lost his life while four more were injured in a road accident in Bemina area of Srinagar on Sunday.

A police official told news agency Kashmir Scroll that a car carrying five persons hit a divider at Bemina chowk, resulting in injuries to all five occupants.

He said that three injured were shifted to JVC hospital Bemina where one of them was declared brought dead and the rest were shifted to SMHS hospital for specialised treatment.

Three injured persons who were shifted to SMHS hospital were identified as Layat, son of Hilal Ahmad Shangloo, resident of Chattabal Srinagar, Zahid Zahoor son of Zahoor Ahmad Wani and Hashim Nazir, son of Nazir Ahmad Khanday.