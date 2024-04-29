Over 330 families relocated as floods affect north Kashmir’s Kupwara

Kupwara, April 29: As many as 336 families were relocated on Monday evening to safer places after floods affected many areas in north Kashmir’s Kupwara, the district’s administration said .

Among these families, 198 families have been evacuated to Handwara, also in northern Kashmir and which too has been affected by the floods, but except for its five villages, is only partially affected, they said.

The officials from the district said that floods have damaged several major infrastructure in the district including Shumriyal Bridge, Khumryal Bridge (side walls), Shatmuqam Bridge, Sohipora- Hayhama bridge, Farkyan bridge, two RDD buildings at Kupwara and AD Handicrafts office building. Shumryal- Gundajhanger road got cut-off due to scouring and a breach in Doban Kachama dam.

Meanwhile all the border roads have been closed due to fresh snowfall and avalanche threat, reported news agency KDC.

The District Administration also said that the public shouldn’t panic as “all the men and machinery have been pressed into service for necessary rescue, relief and restoration measures. Water level is continuously monitored and evacuation measures are underway in the flood prone areas.”

They said that twenty-one Shelter homes have been established across the district.

While also advised people of the district to approach the District Control Room headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner/Assistant Commissioner Revenue and Tehsil Level control Rooms, headed by the concerned Tehsildars, for any assistance.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan has directed to take measures for restoration measures to connect Shumryal and Gundjahanger villages.

Ayushi also reviewed the flood situation and passed directions to all the concerned people involved in the rescue, relief and restoration works.

Ayushi urged the residents not to venture close to water bodies and Nallahs and cooperate with the District Administration.