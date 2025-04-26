Pahalgam attack: Houses of three more terrorists destroyed in south Kashmir

Srinagar, April 26: The government of Jammu and Kashmir has razed three more homes of suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in South Kashmir’s Pulwama, Shopian, and Kulgam following the Pahalgam attack, Times Now reported. This brings the total number of terrorist homes demolished over the past 24 hours to five.

The three houses demolished by authorities belonged to Ahsan Sheikh from Pulwama, Shahid Ahmad Kuttay from Shopian, and Zahid Ahmed from Kulgam.

As per reports, Ahsan was among the three Kashmir-based Lashkar Overground Workers who provided logistical and even direct support to the Pakistani terrorists in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Kuttay and Ahmed are accused of being involved in anti-national activities for the past 3–4 years.

Prior to this, authorities on Friday blew up the houses of two other Kashmir-based OGWs who participated in the Pahalgam terror attack — Asif Sheikh and Adil Thoker.

Authorities, however, ensured that the family members had vacated the homes before the demolitions. The houses were demolished in precision strikes to avoid collateral damage to nearby properties, according to reports.

“This action is clearly aimed at disincentivising local terrorism or any kind of support to terror,” said a J&K government functionary, as per a report. “It is a stern reminder to local youths that if they pick up the gun and join terror ranks, their families will have a heavy price to pay. Their families will also be denied government benefits and facilities, including passports, government jobs, and police clearances. This is all part of the Centre’s and J&K administration’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism,” the official added.