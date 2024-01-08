PCB scientist-B arrested on bribery charges

Srinagar, Jan 10: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested Dr. Bilquees Ara Siddiqui, Scientist-B of the State Pollution Control Board, Srinagar, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹5,000, officials said today.

The ACB received a written complaint against Dr. Bilquees Ara, accusing her of soliciting a bribe for the issuance of ‘Consent To Operate’ (CTO) for a bakery unit located at Industrial Estate, Khunmoh. The complainant claimed that his application had been pending with Dr. Bilquees, who was deliberately delaying the process, read a press release, issued by the ACB.

According to the complainant, during a visit to the Pollution Control Board office on January 6, he requested Dr. Bilquees to expedite his case. Allegedly, she demanded ₹20,000 as a bribe for the issuance of CTO. After negotiation, the amount was settled at ₹5,000.

Opting not to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Anti Corruption Bureau to take legal action against the accused public servant. Subsequently, a case (FIR No. 02/2024 U/S 7 PC Act 1988) was registered, and an investigation was initiated, added the press release.

During the investigation, a trap team was formed, leading to the successful apprehension of Dr. Bilquees Ara Siddiqui red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe amount of ₹5,000. The money was recovered on the spot.

Dr. Bilquees Ara Siddiqui, residing in Sarnal (Gulshan Abad), Anantnag, and working as Scientist-B in the Pollution Control Board, is now in custody. Further investigation into the case is ongoing.