Srinagar, May 6: PDP state secretary and constituency incharge Habakadal Arif Laigaroo today said that his party is committed to work for public welfare. According to a press release, he was addressing a party workers’ meeting of Habba Kadal constituency.

“ PDP patron Mufti Mohammad Sayeed Sahab has laid down a clear path to be adhered by the party and anyone who has compassion for the people of J&K,” Laigaroo said.