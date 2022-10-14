PDP leader Hanjura's son joins Democratic Azad Party

Srinagar, Oct 14: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) General Secretary , G N Lone Hanjura's son, Advocate Muzaffar Nabi Lone Friday joined Democratic Azad Party (DAP) in Srinagar.
Advocate Muzaffar joined the party in Srinagar after holding deliberations with DAP chief Ghulam Nabi Azad, news agency KNO reported.
Advocate Muzaffar that the deliberations were already going on and yesterday he met Azad at guest house in Srinagar and formally joined the party.
“I am associated with politics for a long. I don't have any rift with PDP or my family, but ideological differences compelled him to join DAP as I believe that only Azad sahab had the capability to fill the present political vaccum in Jammu and Kashmiri,” he added.