People seek extension of 4 lane via Kupwara-Sopore road

Kupwara, Dec 10: The Central government a few months ago announced the extension of the Srinagar-Uri four-lane highway up to Kupwara via Baramulla-Handwara but now voices are getting shriller that Kupwara-Sopore road should also be developed as four-lane since it happens to be the preferred route by most of the people in and outside Kupwara district.

Almost 90 percent of people use the Kupwara-Sopore road if they are supposed to visit Srinagar.

People from Karnah, Keran, Machil, Lolab, Hyhama, Kralpora, NagriWari, Kandi, Ramhall, Rajwar, Mawer, and Handwara use the Kupwara-Sopore route to proceed towards Srinagar or Jammu so developing Kupwara-Sopore road as four-lane is the need of the hour.

Not only people from Kupwara but also from other districts prefer to commute on the Kupwara-Sopore road as it happens to be the feasible and shortest route to commute to and fro.

Kupwara Transporters Federation President Muhammad Shafi Mir told Greater Kashmir that the extension of the four-lane road to Kupwara via Handwara was a good step but Kupwara-Sopore road too should be developed as a four-lane road so that most people benefit.

“Not only the Srinagar-bound public transport from Kupwara but private vehicles that choose Kupwara-Sopore road as it is the shortest route should also get this benefit. The government should positively consider our demand and take steps to develop the Kupwara-Sopore road as a four-lane road,” he said.

“Developing Kupwara-Sopore road as a 4-lane would ease out the sufferings of people and most importantly human lives can be saved. It will also boost the horticulture industry across the district about easy transportation of fruits,” Kupwara Civil Society Convener ShowkatMasoodi said.

District Development Council (DDC) Kupwara, Chairman, IrfanPanditpori thanked the central government for extending the four-lane road to Kupwara but demanded that the Kupwara-Sopore road too should be developed as a four-lane road in the larger interest of the people.

He sought the intervention of Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha in this regard.