Police arrest AGH terrorist associate in Shopian

Srinagar, Nov 26: Police along with other security forces arrested a terrorist associate linked with proscribed terror outfit Ansar Guzwatul Hind (AGH) in Shopian and recovered arms & ammunition from his possession.

On 26 November, Police along with Army (44 RR) and CRPF (14th Bn) at a checkpoint established at Habdipora Shopian Crossing, intercepted a suspected person who was coming from Kundalan towards Shopian. He has been identified as Farman Khursheed Wani, resident of Gagren Shopian.

During the search, incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 1 pistol, 2 pistol magazines, 10 rounds of 9mm caliber and a mobile phone was recovered from his possession.

During preliminary questioning, the arrested terrorist associate disclosed that he is working as a terrorist associate of banned outfit AGH and was supposed to carry out attacks on security forces in the district.

Regarding the incident, a case vide FIR No.194/23 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Shopian and investigation of the case has been initiated.