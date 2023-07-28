Police arrest four terrorist associates, solve Kulgam grenade attack case

Srinagar, July 28: Police alongwith Army busted grenade throwing module by arresting four terrorist associates in Kulgam thereby solving Yaripora grenade attack case in which several civilians were injured, a police statement said. Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition have been recovered from their possession.

On 24-05-2022, a grenade was hurled on a police party at Main Chowk Yaripora, however the grenade missed the intended target and exploded in the crowd nearby, in which 13 persons got injured. Accordingly, a case FIR No. 24/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Yaripora and investigation of the case was set into motion.