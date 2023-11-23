Police arrest two persons in marriage scam in Baramulla

Srinagar, Nov 23: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday arrested two persons in a fake marriage scam in Baramulla.

A police spokesperson in a statement said that police post Mirgund received an application from one Ghulam Mohammad Bhat son of Mohammad Shareef Bhat resident of Dessa Doda at present Srinagar accusing Mohd Qasim Bhat son of Ghulam Mohammad Bhat resident of Gund Ibrahim, Trikolbal Pattan of fraud on the pretext of marriage.

He said that he paid an amount of about Rs 1,50,000 to Qasim and and accused him of intimidating him of dire consequences upon pressing for recovery.

Police initiated inquiry and registered an FIR under relevant sections of law in Police Station Pattan.

“Acting upon this, Police Party of Police Post Mirgund swung into action and after hactic efforts, accused person Mohd Qasim Bhat, along with his accomplice brother Nisar Ahmad Bhat have been arrested in the instant case and were shifted to Police Station Pattan were they remain in custody. Further investigation is going on,” statement said.