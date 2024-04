Srinagar, Apr 18: Police have arrested a woman in Srinagar who was allegedly defrauding unsuspecting victims by posing as help outside ATMs.

“A lady namely Zeenat D/o Gh Ah Pampori R/o Saraibala has been arrested for cheating gullible citizens by swapping ATM cards while posing as help outside ATMs. FIR no 17/2024 u/s 379,420 IPC regd in PS Khanyar,” said a police spokesman on X.

“30 ATM cards, Rs 39130 & gold items were recovered from her possession,” the post read further.