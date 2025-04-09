Police attach properties of two LeT terrorists, handlers in Sopore

Srinagar, Apr 09: Police on Wednesday said that it have attached 07 marlas of land belonging to two LeT terrosists and handlers namely Bilal Ahmad Mir, son of Mohammad Hamza Mir, resident of Brath Kalan Sopore; and Mohammad Umar Mir, son of Ghulam Hassan Mir, resident of Brath Kalan Sopore.

In a handout to GNS, the police said that these actions are connected to Case FIR No. 202/2022 U/S 7/25 Arms Act, 18, 20, 23, 38 UAPA of Police Station Sopore and Case FIR No. 251/2022 U/S 4/5 Explosive Substances Act, 7/25 Arms Act, 18, 20, 23, 38 of UAPA of Police Station Sopore

The police spokesman further stated that the attachments were executed under the provisions of Sections 82, 83 of CrPC, by a team of Sopore Police and Revenue officials, after receiving approval from the competent authority.

This measure marks a significant step in the investigation into subversive activities in the area. It underscores Police’s commitment to countering threats to national security and ensuring peace and stability, reads the statement.