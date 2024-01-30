Police observe 2-minute silence across Kashmir to remember martyrs

Srinagar, Jan 30: In a solemn tribute to the brave hearts & paying respect and honour to the ultimate sacrifice of our National freedom fighters, two-minutes silence was observed in all Police establishments across Kashmir valley.

IGP Kashmir V. K Birdi-IPS, SSP PCR Kashmir and other officers/officials observed two minutes silence in the memory of those who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the nation in the Conference Hall of PCR Kashmir. Besides, two minute silence was also observed in all district headquarters & police establishments across the Kashmir Valley, read an official handout.

The silence was observed in the memory of those who gave up their lives in the struggle for the freedom of country.

The day reminds us of the value of freedom and the sacrifices that were made by our revolutionary leaders and courageous freedom fighters to attain it. It inspires us to be patriotic and work towards the betterment of our country. The day is a symbol of ‘Unity and Pride’ for the nation as a whole and it helps us remember the brave-hearts who laid down their lives for the country’s freedom, read the handout further.