Police seek public help to identify male body in Srinagar

Srinagar, Jan 10: Police on Wednesday sought the help of general public to identify a male who passed away after being found unconscious in Shivpora locality of Srinagar.

“A police party of Police Station Ram Munshi Bagh found a body of an unidentified male in a state of unconsciousness near CH2 Hotel, Shivpora on Wednesday morning. Thereafter, he was shifted to SMHS hospital where he passed away. Cognizance has been taken and proceedings under law initiated in the matter,” said a police spokesman in a statement.

After completion of all necessary legal formalities, the body of the deceased person has been kept in Mortuary at GMC Srinagar, read the statement.

“The general public is requested to come forward if anyone has any information pertaining to the same may contact on mobile numbers: 9596770853, 9596770624 or PCR Kashmir on 112.”