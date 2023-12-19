Policeman dies after suffering heart attack in Bandipora

Srinagar, Dec 19: A Special Police Officer (SPO), serving with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, lost his life due to a heart attack in the northern region of Bandipora district last night.

According to reports, SPO Mehrajudin Lone, son of Ab Aziz Lone, and a resident of Chatibanday, Bandipora, suffered a sudden heart attack. He was immediately moved to the District Hospital, yet, despite immediate medical attention, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The late SPO was posted at the Police station Hajin, said an official. Further proceedings in light of this unfortunate incident have been initiated, he added.