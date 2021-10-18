Prof Farooq Shah assumes charge as In-charge Vice Chancellor CUK

As per a varsity spokesman, Prof Farooq Shah took over after outgoing VC Prof Mehraj ud Din Mir demitted the office following completion of his term.

Previously, Prof Farooq Shah has held numerous academic and administrative positions including Dean Students Welfare, Director DIQA, Chief Proctor, and Chief Warden in the CUK. He has a long standing experience of more than three decades in teaching and research. Prof Shah has written extensively on the areas of Accounting, Finance, and Organizational Behavior and has authored eight books and around 50 research papers published in the journals of national and international repute. Prof. Shah has participated and presented papers in a number of international conferences in India and abroad. He is on a number of professional and statutory bodies of various universities and institutions of higher learning.

Immediately after taking over as I/C VC, Prof Farooq A Shah, flanked by Registrar, Prof M Afzal Zargar held a marathon meeting with the administrative staff of the university.

He said the varsity has carved a niche for itself vis-à-vis academics and examinations and has been successful in completing the degrees of students within the stipulated time frame, despite facing several challenges and obstacles. Prof Shah said the CUK has become a preferred destination for students for obtaining higher education, adding the number of research scholars has also increased manifold over the years. He asked the administrative staff to continue working with zeal and zest for the overall growth and development of the institution. Prof Shah also highlighted the contribution of former Vice Chancellor, Prof Mehraj ud Din Mir in the progress of the Central University of Kashmir on all fronts.

Speaking on the occasion, Registrar, Prof M Afzal Zargar said the administrative staff of the university will ensure that the momentum gained under the leadership of former Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir will be carried forward. “Both the faculty and administrative staff will continue to work in tandem and will realize the dream of the founding Vice Chancellor, Prof. Abdul Wahid and Prof Mehraj ud Din Mir,” he said.

Congratulating Prof Farooq Shah for assuming the charge, the administrative staff assured full support and cooperation to Prof. Shah in his endeavors.