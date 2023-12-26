Prominent Kashmiri artist Ghulam Muhammad Dar of Rafiabad passes away

Srinagar, Dec 26: Prominent Kashmiri artist Ghulam Muhammad Dar of Ladoora Rafiabad has passed away. His demise has been condoled by various social, literary and cultural organisations of the valley.

A condolence meeting was held by the Bulbul Academy of Performing Arts (BAPA) under the leadership of its chairman Ghulam Nabi Bulbul who described his demise as a great loss for Kashmiri folk music.

He said the dedication of the deceased towards his art will be remembered for long.

Speaking at the occasion, Rafiq Masoodi, who is the head of BAPA, praised Dar’s skill in playing the matka and acknowledged his collaboration with renowned musicians.

Ghulam Muhammad Dar was associated with notable figures in music, including Abdul Raheem Butt, Hamam Nabi Bulbul, and Ghulam Rasool Ahangar. Ghulam Ahmed Dar’s brother was the famous poet Ghulam Ahmed Dar Ladore.

The meeting concluded with special prayers wherein participants sought Almighty’s mercy for the deceased.