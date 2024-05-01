Properties of seven Pakistan-based terror handlers attached in Baramulla: Police

Srinagar, May 01: Police have attached properties of seven terror handlers worth lacs of rupees in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said today.

“Police in Baramulla after obtaining attachment order passed by Hon’ble Additional Sessions Court Baramulla attached properties (8 Kanals, 6 Marlas & 2 Sersai) land worth lacs belonging to terror handlers based in Pakistan namely Sajad Ahmad Bhat son of Gh Mohammad resident of Bardan, Irshad Ahmad Khan son of Abdul Aziz resident of Pringal, Gulla Mochi son of Gama Mochi resident of Limber, Mohd Aslam Khan son of Shah Zaman resident of Pringal, Mohd Beigh son of Abdul Gani resident of Ijara, Khalid Mir son of Ayoub Mir resident of Hiller Peerniyan & Rafiq Ahmad Bakerwal son of Shamus Din resident of Limber,” read a police statement.

The action was taken under sections of 88 CRPC & are linked with case FIR No.02/2008 u/s 2/3 EIMCO Act, 120 B, 121, 124 RPC, 19 UA (P) Act of PS Boniyar,it said.

“The property was identified belonging to absconders during the course of investigation/enquiry conducted by Police. The operation reaffirms the commitment of Police to combat the terror activities,” added the statement.