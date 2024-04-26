Protest held in Handwara over death of 8-year-old in alleged medical negligence

Kupwara, Apr 26: An eight year old girl died on Friday afternoon at Government Medical College Associated District Hospital Handwara following which her relatives staged a strong protest alleging medical negligence as cause of her death.

Father of the deceased minor while talking to media said that his daughter was not feeling well following which he took her to District Hospital Handwara in the morning. “The on duty doctor after examining her suggested that we admit her in the ward. He suggested medicine and about 2pm her condition deteriorated but doctors did not bother to see her again in the ward after our repeated requests, instead they suggested some other medicine. At 3pm my daughter left this world leaving me shattered,” he said.

“I want exemplary punishment for these doctors whose negligence has killed my daughter,” he added.

The deceased has been identified as Rutba daughter of Reyaz Ahmad Shiekh resident of Krumhora Handwara.

Meanwhile, Superintendent District Hospital Handwara Dr Nissar Ahmad refuted all the allegations of the family. He said that doctors have examined her several times. “I can feel the pain of the family but due to severe health conditions of a minor she could not survive,” Dr Nisar told Greater Kashmir.