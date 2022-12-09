Protests against executing agency of Z Morh tunnel for 'damages' to residential houses in Ganderbal

Srinagar, Dec 09: Amid snowfall the residents of Shitkadi village of Sonamarg and Ganangeer Kanagan in Ganderbal district Friday blocked the national highway and held protest demonstration against the APCO Construction Company and NHIDCL responsible for the construction of Z-Morh tunnel for failing to compensate them for the damages caused to their residential houses due to blasting work.
News agency Kashmir Dot Com reported that protesters blocked the national highway at Gagangeer and are protesting against the APCO Company for damaging their houses during blasting and not paying compensation.
Similar protests were witnessed at Shitkadi village of Sonamarg amid snow against APCO for damaging houses during blasting and not paying compensation.
The locals said that their residential houses had developed cracks due to blasting taking place at the under-construction Z-Morh Tunnel near Shitkadi Sonamarg.
Despite repeated pleas the concerned agencies had for many years now delayed paying compensation to them for damaging their property, they said adding that their houses were situated close to the Tunnel and that their lives had been made miserable as they were living in constant fear for the last many years.
Meanwhile, tourists suffered due to blocking of the road as many have to take flights to Delhi after visiting Sonmarg and they have requested the authorities to look into the matter on priority.