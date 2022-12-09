Protests against executing agency of Z Morh tunnel for 'damages' to residential houses in Ganderbal

Srinagar, Dec 09: Amid snowfall the residents of Shitkadi village of Sonamarg and Ganangeer Kanagan in Ganderbal district Friday blocked the national highway and held protest demonstration against the APCO Construction Company and NHIDCL responsible for the construction of Z-Morh tunnel for failing to compensate them for the damages caused to their residential houses due to blasting work.

News agency Kashmir Dot Com reported that protesters blocked the national highway at Gagangeer and are protesting against the APCO Company for damaging their houses during blasting and not paying compensation.

Similar protests were witnessed at Shitkadi village of Sonamarg amid snow against APCO for damaging houses during blasting and not paying compensation.