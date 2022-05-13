Rahul Bhat killing: Kashmiri Pandits hold protest in Kupwara

Rahul Bhat, who was working in the revenue department, was killed after pistol-borne terrorists opened fire on him last evening at the tehsil office in Chadoora, triggering outrage and protests.

The protestors, including men and women, assembled on Kupwara-Srinagar highway and chanted slogans against the killers of Bhat. “We want to know why we are being made a target, what our fault is,” asked a protestor.