Rahul Bhat killing: Kashmiri Pandits hold protest in Kupwara

Kupwara, May 13: Scores of Kashmiri Pandits living in government quarters in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district Friday held a protest against the killing of a community member in the Chadoora area of Budgam yesterday.
Rahul Bhat, who was working in the revenue department, was killed after pistol-borne terrorists opened fire on him last evening at the tehsil office in Chadoora, triggering outrage and protests.
The protestors, including men and women, assembled on Kupwara-Srinagar highway and chanted slogans against the killers of Bhat. “We want to know why we are being made a target, what our fault is,” asked a protestor.
“We want stern action against the killers. Those who are enemies of peace will never succeed in their mission by killing us,” said another protestor.
The protest was going on when this report was being filed.
Similar protests have taken place in Sheikhpora Budgam and south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.