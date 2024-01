Srinagar, Jan 03: A man from Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir was found dead in suspicious circumstances at Pampore in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday.

Official sources said that Mohd Shabir Bajad, son of Mohd Shafi Bajad, a resident of Reasi, was found dead at his rented room in Bagander area of Pampore in suspicious condition.

In this regard Inquest proceedings U/S 174 CRPC has been initiated, he said, adding that further details are awaited. (KS)